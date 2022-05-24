Joe Keery Reveals 'Stranger Things' Blooper That Made It Into The Show

Joe Keery’s portrayal of Steve Harrington on “Stranger Things” provides one of the show’s most interesting character arcs as he journeys from bullying jock to TV’s unlikeliest babysitter.

To promote part one of the show’s fourth season, which debuts on Netflix on Friday, Keery broke down his character’s biggest moments in a new GQ interview, including a mistake that actually made it onto the show.

Early in the first season, Steve broke Jonathan’s camera. Keery held the camera out with his palm up. But when the scene switches to a wider angle, his palm was facing down in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment:

“I kind of was not really aware of continuity,” he confessed.