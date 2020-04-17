Dodgers Pitcher Joe Kelly Has Hilariously Relatable Accident In Isolation

The good news for Los Angeles Dodgers fans is that relief pitcher Joe Kelly is working out at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s also the bad news.

In video posted by his wife on Wednesday, Kelly was practicing in the backyard when he threw wide of the target and shattered a window.

“Wondering how quarantine is going?” Ashley Kelly asked facetiously in the clip. “Joe is working on a changeup!”

Joe Kelly shows that even big leaguers break windows



📹: @ashleynicokelly pic.twitter.com/Ktpr9FFdL5 — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 16, 2020

Kelly later explained that he was throwing a hard plastic device that looks like a baseball sawed in half to refine his changeup.

“It hovers ― boom! ― through the window,” Kelly said on the “Bradfo Sho” podcast.

Kelly eventually cleaned up the mess ― but not before pitching for another 20 minutes.

The Kellys have bigger things to focus on than a little broken glass, anyway. Ashley Kelly was due to deliver twins, the New York Post reported.