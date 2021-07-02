Dodgers' Joe Kelly Wears Mariachi Jacket To White House After Swapping Outfits With Fan

Here’s just hoping Joe Kelly serenaded President Joe Biden with a sweet rendition of “Volver, Volver.”
The Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday became the first championship team to visit the White House since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the 33-year-old Dodgers reliever wore an extra special outfit for the occasion: a mariachi jacket.
On Tuesday, Kelly met a member of a mariachi band at Dodger Stadium who asked the pitcher if he could trade his jersey for the jacket — and Kelly obliged. The sweet exchange was caught on camera.
People on Twitter loved Kelly’s unique ensemble and the quirky callback.
This isn’t the first time Kelly’s antics have scored big with baseball fans.
In 2014, people were delighted when cameras caught Kelly — whose mother is Mexican American — showing off his salsa moves in the outfield during batting practice when he was with the Cardinals.
And a year ago, he mocked the Houston Astros with a pouty face that went viral.
It also became a meme.
And a mural.
Kelly’s wife, Ashley, also seems to have a good sense of humor. She posted a funny video of her husband practicing his throws during the coronavirus pandemic — including throwing wide and breaking one of their windows.
“Wondering how quarantine is going?” she asked jokingly.