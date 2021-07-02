Dodgers' Joe Kelly Wears Mariachi Jacket To White House After Swapping Outfits With Fan

Here’s just hoping Joe Kelly serenaded President Joe Biden with a sweet rendition of “Volver, Volver.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday became the first championship team to visit the White House since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the 33-year-old Dodgers reliever wore an extra special outfit for the occasion: a mariachi jacket.

JOE KELLY IS WEARING THE MARIACHI JACKET TO THE WHITE HOUSE 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/a2eZgwHt3M — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) July 2, 2021

On Tuesday, Kelly met a member of a mariachi band at Dodger Stadium who asked the pitcher if he could trade his jersey for the jacket — and Kelly obliged. The sweet exchange was caught on camera.

Joe Kelly traded his actual game jersey for this fan’s mariachi jacket



(via @mgarijc) pic.twitter.com/vGSrTFDD5D — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 29, 2021

People on Twitter loved Kelly’s unique ensemble and the quirky callback.

We need a Joe Kelly Mariachi Jacket bobblehead — Max (@aoxamaxoa) July 2, 2021

Sigh.... it's actually a Charro Jacket

And in mexican culture it's like wearing a tuxedo.

Love it! — Rigo Pena® (@PenaRigo) July 2, 2021

This will be a mural outside a liquor store in LA by Sunday. — Frank Reyes (@frankreyesvilla) July 2, 2021

Some people say baseball needs more personality. Well, I give you Joe Kelly... — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) July 2, 2021

There will never be another Joe Kelly. https://t.co/kefVFlEARi — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) July 2, 2021

Joe Kelly is wearing the jacket of a Mariachi band member with whom he swapped a jersey with in LA…



Joe is at the White House.



Joe is a damn legend. pic.twitter.com/iXvUKB2Jxr — Dallas Braden (@DALLASBRADEN209) July 2, 2021

Joe Kelly said, “this is my Sunday best!” pic.twitter.com/CWvMDwwODb — MariachiJoe🙌🏼 (@DodgersVida22) July 2, 2021

This isn’t the first time Kelly’s antics have scored big with baseball fans.

In 2014, people were delighted when cameras caught Kelly — whose mother is Mexican American — showing off his salsa moves in the outfield during batting practice when he was with the Cardinals.

And a year ago, he mocked the Houston Astros with a pouty face that went viral.

A closer look at Joe Kelly's reaction after he struck out Carlos Correa. Benches cleared shortly after. pic.twitter.com/cDcSVoS0Hz — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 29, 2020

It also became a meme.

When someone whines about having to wear a mask in public pic.twitter.com/EaYi1YVrq7 — Lauren Bundy (@lbundy90) July 29, 2020

And a mural.

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images A mural of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly making his pouty face mocking the Astros.

Kelly’s wife, Ashley, also seems to have a good sense of humor. She posted a funny video of her husband practicing his throws during the coronavirus pandemic — including throwing wide and breaking one of their windows.

“Wondering how quarantine is going?” she asked jokingly.