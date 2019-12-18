Joe Kennedy Explains Impeachment Vote To His Kids From House Floor: 'I Want You To Know'

Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-Mass.) delivered a moving speech from the House floor on Wednesday explaining to his young children why he’s voting to impeach President Donald Trump.

“Dear Ellie and James,” Kennedy began. “This is a moment that you’ll read about in your history books. Today, I will vote to impeach the president of the United States, and I want you to know why.”

Kennedy, who has Ellie, 3, and James, 1, with wife Lauren Anne Birchfield, went on to say that Trump “broke our laws” and “threatened our security.”

“He abused the highest, most sacred office in our land,” Kennedy continued, adding that it “does not feel good” to impeach the president.

“Let the record show that, today, justice won, that we did our job, that we kept our word, that we stood our sacred ground,” he said. “Let the record show that we did not let you down. I love you. Listen to mom. I’ll be home soon.”

The House is scheduled to vote on whether to impeach Trump on Wednesday evening following a full day of debate on the House floor.

Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, is one of hundreds of members of the Democrat-controlled House expected to cast a vote in favor of impeachment.

Members may vote for one or both articles of impeachment drafted by the House Judiciary Committee against Trump ― abuse of power and obstruction of Congress ― or neither.