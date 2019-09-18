Joe Kennedy III To Announce Senate Run In Massachusetts: Reports

“No one matters more on climate change in the entire Congress than Ed Markey,” Khanna said. “He has the expertise on understanding what we need to do to implement a Green New Deal and the legislative skill to be able to build a coalition for legislation that can pass the Senate.”

Markey was among the first politicians to sound the alarm on climate change. He was a lead author of a cap-and-trade carbon regulation bill that passed the House in 2010 but died in the Senate. He is also a co-sponsor, with Ocasio-Cortez, of a resolution calling for the Green New Deal ― a plan for large-scale economic mobilization aimed at shifting the U.S. entirely to renewable energy in the coming decades.