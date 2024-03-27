PoliticsJoe LiebermanObiturary

Joe Lieberman, Democratic Senator And Vice Presidential Candidate, Dead At 82

“Senator Lieberman's love of God, his family, and America endured throughout his life of service in the public interest," his family said.
Nick Visser
Former Sen. Joe Lieberman died Wednesday. He was 82.
Lauren Victoria Burke/Associated Press

Joe Lieberman, a former U.S. senator and Democratic vice presidential nominee, died Wednesday in New York City, his family said. He was 82.

The cause was complications after a fall.

“His beloved wife, Hadassah, and members of his family were with him as he passed,” his family said. “Senator Lieberman’s love of God, his family, and America endured throughout his life of service in the public interest.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

