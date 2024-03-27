PoliticsJoe Liebermantributes

Tributes To Former Sen. Joe Lieberman Pour In On Social Media

The Connecticut Democrat was honored by politicians and pundits from both sides of the aisle.
David Moye
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

The death of former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman inspired a lot of social media salutes on Tuesday.

The former Connecticut politician and Democratic vice presidential candidate died Wednesday in New York City from complications suffered after a fall, and his death was greeted with tributes from politicians and pundits from both sides of the aisle.

A sampling of posts appears below.

