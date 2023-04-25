Joe Manchin Threatens To Back Repeal Of His Own Bill

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Monday threatened to endorse a repeal of a major law he negotiated and helped pass less than a year ago: the Inflation Reduction Act.

During an appearance on Fox News with conservative host Sean Hannity, Manchin complained about the implementation of the law, which includes billions of dollars in tax credits and deductions targeted toward reducing carbon emissions and fighting climate change.

“Let me be very clear. If the administration does not honor what they said they would do, and continue to liberalize what we are supposed to invest in over the next 10 years, I will do everything in my power to prevent that from happening,” Manchin said. “And if they don’t change, then I would vote to repeal my own bill.”

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has tacked right as he keeps everyone guessing on whether he's running for reelection next year. The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Treasury Department recently unveiled guidance on which electric cars qualify for Inflation Reduction Act tax credits, despite Manchin’s objections. He argued for stricter rules that favor American producers.

Manchin is under increasing pressure in West Virginia, where GOP Gov. Jim Justice is expected this week to announce a campaign to oust him in 2024. That would hand Republicans one of their best opportunities to flip a Senate seat in a red state that voted heavily for Donald Trump.

Manchin hasn’t said whether he will run for reelection, but he’s tacked to the right in recent months, blasting the Biden administration over its climate policies, voting with Republicans to overturn key regulations, and blocking the confirmation of some of President Joe Biden’s top executive nominees.

While the notion of repealing the Democrats’ signature legislative achievement isn’t likely, with a Democratic-controlled Senate and a Democrat in the White House, Manchin holds tremendous sway over Biden’s ability to appoint nominees in a 51-49 Senate. The margin for Democrats is even smaller with ailing Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) absent from Washington while she recovers from shingles.