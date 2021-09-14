Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Slaps Down Sen. Joe Manchin For Calling Her 'Young Lady'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) blasted Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) for calling her “young lady” while scolding her about politics.

In Washington, I usually know my questions of power are getting somewhere when the powerful stop referring to me as “Congresswoman” and start referring to me as “young lady” instead 😉 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 13, 2021

Last week, Ocasio-Cortez accused Manchin of opposing the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion infrastructure deal because of climate-crisis measures that would irritate his big energy donors. She claimed he holds “weekly huddles with Exxon” and gives lobbyists a “pen to write so-called ‘bipartisan’ fossil fuel bills.”

Manchin responded on CNN Sunday, saying Ocasio-Cortez’s accusation about Exxon meetings was false.

“I keep my door open for everybody,” he said. “It’s totally false.”

He then complained about Ocasio-Cortez.

“Continue to divide, divide, divide,” he said. “I don’t know the young lady that well. I really don’t. I’ve met her one time, I think, between sets here. But that’s it. So, we have not had any conversations. She is just speculating and saying things because she wants to.”

Ocasio-Cortez responded to Manchin’s comments on Twitter:

Imagine if every time someone referred to someone as “young lady” they were ask responded to by being addressed with their age and gender? They’d be pretty upset if one responded with “the old man,” right? Why this kind of weird, patronizing behavior is so accepted is beyond me! — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 13, 2021

Others chimed in to blast Manchin’s patronizing comments:

Still happens to me. I’m in my 60s. Always good to know when you’re getting to them. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) September 13, 2021

Thank you for focusing attention on Exxon and Charles Koch tag teaming Joe Manchin. — Climate Justice for Africa (@CJ4Africa) September 13, 2021

