Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Slaps Down Sen. Joe Manchin For Calling Her 'Young Lady'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) blasted Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) for calling her “young lady” while scolding her about politics.
Last week, Ocasio-Cortez accused Manchin of opposing the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion infrastructure deal because of climate-crisis measures that would irritate his big energy donors. She claimed he holds “weekly huddles with Exxon” and gives lobbyists a “pen to write so-called ‘bipartisan’ fossil fuel bills.”
Manchin responded on CNN Sunday, saying Ocasio-Cortez’s accusation about Exxon meetings was false.
“I keep my door open for everybody,” he said. “It’s totally false.”
He then complained about Ocasio-Cortez.
“Continue to divide, divide, divide,” he said. “I don’t know the young lady that well. I really don’t. I’ve met her one time, I think, between sets here. But that’s it. So, we have not had any conversations. She is just speculating and saying things because she wants to.”
Ocasio-Cortez responded to Manchin’s comments on Twitter:
