Joe Manchin: No Federal Money For 2026 World Cup Until Women's Team Gets Equal Pay

Dear Senator Manchin,

Hello! I am writing this letter requesting your support of the United States Women’s National Soccer Team fight for equal pay. The inequality of pay is unjust and this wage gap with the US men’s national team has to stop. The woman have won four titles, men none; the woman’s viewership in the FIFA World Cup final outdrew the men in the United States by over three million (men 11.4 , woman 14.3). Also, the women’s national team made revenue in 2016 where the men made a net loss.

Working with women as the Women’s Soccer Coach at West Virginia University for over twenty four years and earning 17 Conference Championships, 20 NCAA appearances, and producing 25 professional players, I believe first hand, it is wrong for the US Soccer women to be paid and valued less for their work because of gender.

Thank you for your time and consideration in this matter.

I look forward to hearing from you!

Sincerely,

Nikki Izzo-Brown

Head Women’s Soccer Coach

West Virginia University