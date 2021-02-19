Key Biden Nominee At Serious Risk After Democrat Joe Manchin Says He'll Vote No

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced on Friday that he is opposed to confirming Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden’s nominee to direct the White House’s Office of Management and Budget.

Given the even partisan split of the Senate, Manchin’s objection jeopardizes Tanden’s confirmation, which would require at least 50 votes, and risks handing Biden his first major political defeat as president.

Manchin, a conservative Democrat representing an increasingly Republican state, cited Tanden’s “overtly partisan” comments to explain his position.

Al Drago for The Washington Post via Getty Images Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, speaks during a news conference with a bipartisan group of lawmakers as they announce a proposal for a COVID-19 relief bill on Dec. 14, 2020.

“I have carefully reviewed Neera Tanden’s public statements and tweets that were personally directed towards my colleagues on both sides of the aisle from Senator Sanders to Senator McConnell and others,” he said. “I believe her overtly partisan statements will have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next director of the Office of Management and Budget.

“For this reason, I cannot support her nomination,” Manchin continued. “As I have said before, we must take meaningful steps to end the political division and dysfunction that pervades our politics. At a time of grave crisis, it is more important than ever that we chart a new bipartisan course that helps address the many serious challenges facing our nation.”

As president of the Center for American Progress, a think tank aligned with the Democratic establishment, Tanden maintained a combative Twitter presence, deriding numerous Republican lawmakers as well as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

ANNA MONEYMAKER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Neera Tanden, nominee for Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), testifies during a Senate Committee on the Budget hearing on Feb. 10, 2021.

Sanders, who chairs the Senate Budget Committee, pressed Tanden to answer for some of her remarks during a confirmation hearing last week. Tanden expressed regret for her comments and promised to abandon her old habits going forward.

“I apologize to people on either the left or right who are hurt by what I’ve said,” she said.

Tanden endured harsher questioning from Republican senators though, suggesting that her confirmation vote could occur along partisan lines and granting Manchin outsize power over her future.

Manchin’s stance is likely to elicit criticism from progressives who were dissatisfied with his support for controversial Trump administration appointees, such as Jeff Sessions and Richard Grenell.

This story is developing.