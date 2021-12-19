Progressives React To Joe Manchin Killing Build Back Better Act: We Told You So

“I’ve tried everything humanly possible. I can’t get there,” he told host Bret Baier on “Fox News Sunday.” “This is a no.”

Manchin’s stance left progressives, especially those who voted against the infrastructure bill, fuming.

“When a handful of us in the House warned this would happen if Dem leaders gave Manchin everything he wanted 1st by moving BIF before BBB instead of passing together, many ridiculed our position,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) tweeted. “Maybe they’ll believe us next time. Or maybe people will just keep calling us naïve.”