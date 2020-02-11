Sen. Joe Manchin Slams Trump's 'Munchkin' Dig: I'm Taller, He's Heavier

Size clearly matters to Donald Trump. On Sunday, the president described Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) as “Joe Munchkin,” and it was just one of many similar digs he’s made about his foes’ stature.

But Manchin gave as good as he got on Monday, telling CNN’s Jake Tapper that Trump was confused.

“I am a little taller than him,” Manchin said. “He’s got me about 30 pounds on weight.”

Manchin drew Trump’s ire when he voted to convict in the Senate impeachment trial last week. The president had hoped the conservative Democrat would side with him so he could have crowed about a bipartisan vote to acquit. As it turned out, the only bipartisan vote was the one to convict, with Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney joining with the Democrats.

Trump also tweeted that Manchin was incapable of understanding the partial transcript of a phone call to Ukraine last year that revealed him pressing for an investigation into political rival Joe Biden.

“The people of America and the people of West Virginia want some adults in the room,” but Trump is not behaving like one, Manchin told The New York Times.

The days when the many targets of Trump’s insults remain silent appears to be over. After Trump mocked Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg’s height last week, Bloomberg’s campaign spokeswoman responded that Trump was a “pathological liar who lies about everything: his fake hair, his obesity and his spray-on tan.”