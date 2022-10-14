Joe Pesci Stars As Pete Davidson’s Grandfather In First Look At Comedy Series ‘Bupkis’

Comedian Pete Davidson and cinema icon Joe Pesci are teaming up for “Bupkis,” a new fictional series based on Davidson’s real life.

Production on the half-hour Peacock comedy series, which is written and executive-produced by the “Saturday Night Live” alum, is already underway, and Peacock marked the moment by releasing a first look at the two stars on set.

The snapshot shows Davidson sitting on a dock beside Oscar-winner Pesci, who plays his grandfather.

Both stars are well-known for their famous roles in critically acclaimed mafia-themed works, with Pesci frequently working beside Martin Scorsese for “Goodfellas” (1990), “Casino” (1995) and “The Irishman” (2019).

“Bupkis” will “combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known,” Deadline reported.

“SNL” creator Lorne Michaels is also executive producing the series, as are Davidson’s longtime creative partners Dave Sirus and Judah Miller, who are also writers. Emmy Award-winner Edie Falco stars as Davidson’s mom.

In April, “Bupkis” was green-lit ahead of Davidson’s exit from “SNL” this year. He had joined the late-night sketch comedy in 2014 at the age of 20, making him the youngest cast member in the show’s long-running history.

While the specific plot details of “Bupkis” are still under wraps, Susan Rovner, chair of entertainment content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said that “Bupkis will showcase Pete’s funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love as we continue to bolster our Peacock comedy slate.”