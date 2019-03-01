Alex Jones Says Asian People 'Sync Up And Are Robots' In Fights, Joe Rogan Agrees

Alex Jones, the notorious conspiracy theorist who’s long harassed mass shooting survivors and victims’ families and perpetuated the idea of “white genocide,” is once again making sweeping, racist generalizations about Asians, Native Americans and other groups.

The Infowars host joined comedian Joe Rogan’s podcast, streamed on Wednesday, to settle some beef that had erupted between the pair. While the two reconciled, Jones continued to peddle some wild and offensive theories.

And Rogan, who did not challenge the Infowars host, appeared to agree.

“In fights in like, Korea, fighting the Chinese, or Vietnam ― they’re conscious and real people but when they get into a fight, they all sync up and are robots and have no real fear. They’re psychotic killers you’re fighting. Asians are about the most fearless killers there are.”

“Once Asians go to war, they’re not crazed, going wild in a battle. They’re like robots coming to kill you.”

Rogan ― who claimed during the podcast that Japan is “obsessed with combat,” naming various forms of martial arts as examples ― asked Jones why he felt that way about Asians’ fighting abilities. The InfoWars host chalked it up to “genetics.”

“It’s true that some groups of Northern European and Japanese, per capita, have the highest IQ.”

Ummmmm.

Jones’ theory was not exactly well-received by people online, who dragged the conspiracy theorist for his stereotyping and racism.

Okay my Asians, time to get in our lions, Voltron up and rocket punch this gasbaghttps://t.co/sq1i6H6Q7g — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) February 28, 2019

If we're the Borg, it really puts a new spin to the term yellow peril. #resistanceisfutile — Diep Tran 🤦🏻‍♀️ (@diepthought) February 28, 2019

Did he just watch pro League of Legends exactly once, or — Toph (@toph_bbq) March 1, 2019

The conversation devolved further when Jones said Native Americans “go into groupthink” quickly and are easier to “mind control.” The InfoWars host, who claims to be 6 percent Comanche, claimed his blood ultimately “makes me wild” because of the theory that Native Americans share characteristics with Asians due to migration across the Bering Strait.

This just got pretty racist: Alex Jones is on the Joe Rogan show and just casually claimed (Rogan just enjoying himself) that the government runs Mexico like a lab because Native Americans "genetically" go into groupthink pretty fast and therefore are easier to "mind control" pic.twitter.com/e0W5rkUlel — cristina lópez g. (@crislopezg) February 27, 2019

Jones’ suggestion that some racial groups are inherently smarter than others has been debunked time after time.