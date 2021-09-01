Joe Rogan Has COVID-19, Says He Took Ivermectin To Treat It

Joe Rogan has come down with COVID-19, he announced on Wednesday.

The comedian and podcast host shared the diagnosis on Instagram, saying that he contracted the disease after being out on “the road.”

Rogan said he had a headache on Saturday “and just felt just run down.” He said he separated himself from his family out of caution and experienced fevers and sweats throughout the night.

“And I knew what was going on,” he added.

Rogan tested positive the next morning.

He said he tried to fight COVID-19 by throwing the “kitchen sink” at it, including monoclonal antibodies, Z-Pak, Prednisone, an NAD drip, a vitamin drip and, most controversially, ivermectin, a livestock dewormer that has recently gained traction as an at-home coronavirus treatment, despite the Food and Drug Administration warning against its use.

Last month, the agency told Americans not to take ivermectin because, “You are not a horse. You are not a cow.”

Rogan said on Wednesday that he did the treatment three days in a row and “today I feel good. I actually feel pretty fucking good.”

Although Rogan could have reduced his risk of contracting COVID-19 by getting vaccinated, he has been vocally critical of the vaccine, saying in April that healthy people who exercise and eat well don’t need to worry about the deadly disease.

Rogan later called himself a “fucking moron” and “not a respected source of information.”

On Instagram on Wednesday, Rogan said, “Obviously this is nothing I can control,” but offered “a wonderful, heartfelt thank you to modern medicine for pulling me out of this so quickly and easily.”