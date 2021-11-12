Joe Rogan Claims He Could Perform Oral Sex On Himself 'If I Wanted To'

Controversial podcaster Joe Rogan made an NSFW flex on a recent episode: He claims he is flexible to perform oral sex on himself.

Rogan made the ballsy claim during his Nov. 3 podcast with guests Ari Shaffer, Shane Gillis and Mark Normand during an explicit conversation about anal hygiene.

Rogan said he shaved his rear end. When asked for details on how he did it, he claimed he was very flexible, adding, “I could suck my own dick if I wanted to!”

However, Rogan quickly squashed the notion that he would actually engage in such an activity.

“I’m super flexible. I’ve never done it — but I’ve put it around my face just to know I could do it,” Rogan said.

After Normand wondered why Rogan would be spending his time hosting a podcast when he could be performing oral sex on himself, Rogan blanched at the notion: “You still have a dick in your mouth — you can’t enjoy it!”

