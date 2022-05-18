Watch Joe Rogan Realize In Real Time The Story He’s Ranting About Is Actually Fake News

The awkward moment Joe Rogan slowly realized the issue he was passionately ranting about was actually fake news has gone viral on social media.

On an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast released on Spotify last week, host Rogan went off on (non-existent) plans to ban people in Australia from growing their own food.

Advertisement

The people behind the (debunked) proposals were “fucking creeps,” Rogan raged, suggesting it was an extension of COVID pandemic restrictions and a way to smoke out anti-vaxxers.

Things quickly went awry for Rogan, though, when he couldn’t back the story up. Neither himself nor his producer could find any concrete details about the plans online.

“It’s gotta be a, a real thing. It seems too good to not be,” admitted Rogan, whose show has recently been mired in coronavirus misinformation and racism scandals. He’s admitted he’s a “fucking moron” and “not a respected source of information, even for me.”

“Dammit. It better not be fake. It might be fake,” he added.

Watch the video here:

If only @joerogan had taken the time to read my very useful @ReutersFacts fact-check on this 🤦‍♂️



Neither Australia nor any part of Australia is passing a bill that will prevent people from growing their own food... https://t.co/68sfKiZTfN https://t.co/8I8sx5aFbi — Nick Hardinges (@NickHardinges) May 17, 2022