Joe Rogan Slammed Over 'Repulsive' Proposal To 'Just Go Shoot' Homeless People

Popular podcast host Joe Rogan is being blasted after suggesting someone should “just go shoot” people among Los Angeles’ homeless population.

Rogan, during a July 14 episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” chatted with comedian Tom Segura over cigars about the city’s unhoused population.

Segura told Rogan he’d be arrested if he moved the belongings of person living on the street, referring to the items as “protected property.”

Advertisement

“But they wouldn’t arrest you if you shot somebody. Maybe you should just go shoot the homeless people,” Rogan replied.

“I like your ideas,” Segura said.

You can watch a clip of the exchange below.

Nothing like a couple of rich fucks setting around smoking cigars and criticizing people at their rock bottom.

And that last line? "Maybe you should just go S**T the homeless people" pic.twitter.com/eCp1HSkJj4 — 🥀_Imposter_🕸️ (@Imposter_Edits) July 16, 2022

Theo Henderson, an advocate for unhoused people, told Variety that he worried whether the “repulsive” remarks would spark violence against people who appear to be homeless.

“It’s infuriating because it’s not only out of touch, but the reality is that unhoused people are targeted by housed people,” Henderson said.

Advertisement

“To advocate trying to shoot at unhoused people or just giving these dog whistles to people that do not see unhoused people as human beings — I can’t believe you’d advocate for it.”

Andy Bales, president and CEO of Los Angeles’ Union Rescue Mission shelter, told Variety they were “surprised and saddened” by the comments.

Bales invited Rogan to the shelter to “see” the city’s unhoused population. Los Angeles Police Department data showed a jump in homicides of homeless people in the city last year, according to the Los Angeles Daily News.

“There is a bit of an unfortunate vigilantism already in Los Angeles towards people devastated by homelessness, and they don’t need any encouragement,” Bales said.

HuffPost reached out to representatives of Rogan and Segura for comment.

It’s not the first time Rogan has been slammed for his remarks on the podcast.

Musicians Neil Young and Joni Mitchell took their music off Rogan’s podcast platform Spotify in January after criticism from doctors, scientists, professors and health care workers over the podcast host spreading misinformation about COVID-19.

Advertisement

Crosby, Stills & Nash ― who formed a music supergroup and added Young in the late ’60s ― followed Young’s decision in February.

“Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music ― or the music we made together ― to be on the same platform,” the group wrote.