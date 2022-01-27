Joe Rogan’s Hot Take On The Term ‘Black’ Stuns Trevor Noah

The things these guys seem to be ignoring is that Black people didn’t call themselves Black. You understand that, right? It’s not like Black people were like, ‘We’re Black.’ No. In Africa, we have tribes, we have cultures. Zulu, Xhosa, Baganda, Igbo, Wakandans! But then white people got there, and they were like, ‘Wow. There’s a lot of Black people here. A lot of Black people.’ Then in America, they invented a rule that if you had one drop of Black blood in you, that makes you Black, which defined how you were treated by the government and by society.