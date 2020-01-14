MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough on Monday explained to “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert why he believes Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is, at least in one way, similar to President Donald Trump.

“Here’s the amazing thing about Joe Biden,” said Scarborough of the former vice president. “He’s like Trump in that he’s Teflon. It doesn’t matter how he does in debates, it doesn’t matter what clips you bring up about the guy, he just keeps on keeping on.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Scarborough (himself a former GOP House member) lambasted Republican lawmakers for selling out to Trump.

“That’s what I don’t understand, what job is worth selling your political soul for?” he asked. “You can look at the people who are running in Republican primaries, and you can predict what they’re going to do. It’s very disappointing.”

Check out the first and second parts of the interview here: