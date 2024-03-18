Joe Scarborough Spots Trump Line That Shows He Meant 'Bloodbath' Threat

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough on Monday insisted Donald Trump meant his warning about a “bloodbath” in America if he’s not elected, despite the Trump campaign’s claims to the contrary he was only talking about the auto industry.
“It was a distinction without a difference,” said Scarborough.
What made it clear what GOP nominee Trump was intending to say, Scarborough continued, was when he added afterward that a “bloodbath” would “be the least of it.”
Scarborough explained, “If you think there’s going to be a bloodbath in the auto industry, even if you take that argument at face value, which, again, given the tone of the rest of the speech, ‘Bloodbath,’ I’m not sure he’s talking about the niceties of international trade. But let’s just take that argument as is. Then he goes on and he says, ‘That’s going to be the least of it,’ and repeats it. ‘It’s going to be the least of it.’”
“Obviously, he’s talking about a bloodbath for America,” he added.
“It’s just bullshit,” Scarborough said of the Trump campaign’s spin that was parroted by other Republicans.
“I’ll say that at 6:15 a.m. it was bullshit,” he added.
Trump “knew what he was doing. We’re not stupid. Americans aren’t stupid,” Scarborough said. “He was talking about a bloodbath. Sometimes a bloodbath means a bloodbath. And when he finishes by saying, ‘And that’s just going to be the least of it.’ Seriously? These people may be stupid, we’re not.”