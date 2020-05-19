Scarborough Spots Moment Trump Hurt 2020 Chances More 'Than Any Democrat Ever Could'

Joe Scarborough on Tuesday pointed out when he believes President Donald Trump did the most damage to his 2020 reelection campaign.
According to the co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Trump likely doomed himself in April and May when he pondered injecting disinfectant to treat COVID-19, talked about taking an unproven cure and declared war on various government agencies and “every doctor or every scientist or every person who had spent their entire life planning for this moment when it came to vaccines.”
If Trump ends up losing the election in November, Scarborough predicted it would be those two months that would go down in infamy.
“Historians, Americans are going to look back to these months and decide, this is when Donald Trump did more damage to his campaign than any Democrat ever could,” he said.
