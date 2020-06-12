The real legal disclaimer on the president’s 2020 campaign website warns people they can’t sue if they catch the contagion at the indoor event, planned for June 19 at the 19,000-capacity BOK Center.

It reads:

“By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury.”

The coronavirus has killed more than 116,000 people nationwide, and at least 14 states are experiencing a surge of new cases following the easing of restrictions.

Scarborough, who has frequently clashed with Trump, on Friday tweaked the campaign’s waiver text on Twitter:

TRUMP: Come to Our Rally.

PS. It could kill you, but that’s your problem.



