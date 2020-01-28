If irony weren’t already dead and buried years ago, it was Ken Starr yesterday talking about how abuse of power is not sufficient to impeach a president, you need a crime. He literally dragged the corpse of irony out of the grave. He meticulously tied the corpse’s neck bone to the back of a tractor, and he ran that tractor throughout the graveyard of stupidity and ran over every headstone. Before once again kicking dirt on the corpse of irony again and putting its bones back into the ground one by one by one.