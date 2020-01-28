Joe Scarborough on Tuesday mocked President Donald Trump for having “a confederacy of dunces” defending him during his Senate impeachment trial over the Ukraine scandal.
“Their arguments were absolutely stunning,” said the co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” And he didn’t mean it as a compliment.
Scarborough, who appeared to be channeling John Kennedy Toole’s novel with his swipe at the defense attorneys, called out the statements and arguments made by Alan Dershowitz, Pam Bondi and Ken Starr.
He reserved particular scorn for Starr’s complaint that we are now living in “the age of impeachment,” given his key role in the 1999 impeachment trial of then-President Bill Clinton.
Said Scarborough:
If irony weren’t already dead and buried years ago, it was Ken Starr yesterday talking about how abuse of power is not sufficient to impeach a president, you need a crime. He literally dragged the corpse of irony out of the grave. He meticulously tied the corpse’s neck bone to the back of a tractor, and he ran that tractor throughout the graveyard of stupidity and ran over every headstone. Before once again kicking dirt on the corpse of irony again and putting its bones back into the ground one by one by one.
“These people lowered the collective IQ, not only of America, but of the Western world, by at least 24 points every hour they spoke on the Senate floor,” Scarborough concluded.
CORRECTION: An earlier version incorrectly stated the publication date of “A Confederacy of Dunces.” It was released in 1980.