Joe Scarborough Sums Up Trump's 'Weakness Across The Globe' With 6 Little Words

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough has called out President Donald Trump for boasting about his administration’s foreign policy accomplishments.

Trump tweeted his criticism of former President Barack Obama’s stances on the self-styled Islamic State (also known as ISIS), North Korea and Afghanistan on Wednesday morning.

When I became President, ISIS was out of control in Syria & running rampant. Since then tremendous progress made, especially over last 5 weeks. Caliphate will soon be destroyed, unthinkable two years ago. Negotiating are proceeding well in Afghanistan after 18 years of fighting.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

....Fighting continues but the people of Afghanistan want peace in this never ending war. We will soon see if talks will be successful? North Korea relationship is best it has ever been with U.S. No testing, getting remains, hostages returned. Decent chance of Denuclearization... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

...Time will tell what will happen with North Korea, but at the end of the previous administration, relationship was horrendous and very bad things were about to happen. Now a whole different story. I look forward to seeing Kim Jong Un shortly. Progress being made-big difference! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

Scarborough agreed that “things weren’t going well with the North Koreans and Barack Obama or past presidents” but that was only because “none of the past presidents gave them the sort of victories that Donald Trump did without them having to do anything.”

“He’s showing extraordinary weakness and the North Koreans are loving it,” he added. “Vladimir Putin. Weakness across the globe. A retreat from Syria, Afghanistan, the Taliban.”

Scarborough later succinctly summed up “the foreign policy pronouncements of Donald Trump and what he’s trying to do” in six words: “In every case, it’s retreat, retreat, retreat, surrender, surrender, retreat.”