What's Hot

‘Daily Show’ Guest Host Al Franken Reveals Exactly Why The News Is 'Pointless'

Jimmy Kimmel Has 1 Burning Prison Question For 'Weird Man' Trump

Reporter Shuts Down Man For Making Lewd Gesture Behind Her On Live TV

Ron DeSantis Admits He ‘Kind Of Likes' Trump's Insulting Name For Him

Young Man's Death Now Being Investigated As A Homicide After Alex Murdaugh Trial

Jennifer Aniston Says Adam Sandler Always Has Same Reaction To People She's Dating

Jimmy Fallon Finds A Legal Reason For Trump’s Meltdowns

'Ultra-Processed' Foods Are Linked To Cognitive Decline. And You're Probably Eating Them.

Republicans Are Convinced An Indictment Would Help Trump

Opinion: Fox News And The Cost Of Lies

35 Funny Tweets About What Kids Call Things

Deadly Drug-Resistant Fungus Spreading In U.S. At 'Alarming Rate': CDC

PoliticsDonald TrumpMSNBCMorning Joe

Joe Scarborough Sums Up Donald Trump's State Of Mind With 4 Blunt Words

The "Morning Joe" anchor called B.S. on a report that the former president is relishing his current legal predicament.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough on Wednesday expressed serious doubt about a report that former President Donald Trump is actually enjoying the circus surrounding his expected indictment. (See the video below.)

The New York Times reported Tuesday that Trump has told friends he “welcomes the idea” of a perp walk before the media and has even suggested it would be a “fun experience.”

But Scarborough, the co-host of the “Morning Joe” show, wasn’t convinced by Trump’s reported posturing on his possible arrest for hush money payments to porn actor Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

It’s called “whistling past the graveyard,” said Scarborough.

“He’s not looking forward to any of it, he’s horrified,” Scarborough added. “He’s just talking big. The walls are closing in, as has been said before.”

Earlier in the show, Scarborough slammed Republicans including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) for suggesting the potential arrest of Trump is politically motivated.

“I don’t know how stupid they think we are,” he said. “I don’t think it’s us. They actually think their own voters are stupid, and that’s what’s so insulting.”

Go To Homepage
Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community