Joe Scarborough Issues Stark Warning To Republicans Backing Trump’s Emergency

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, the husband-and-wife co-hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” on Tuesday tore into Republicans who remain steadfastly resolute in their support of President Donald Trump.

Scarborough called out GOP lawmakers who continue to back Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to fund his proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall, which many critics have decried as unconstitutional.

“We have criticized Republicans so much for bowing down to Donald Trump,” Scarborough told Jennifer Rubin, a conservative columnist for The Washington Post. “But I do have to say this is such a bright, obviously bright, line to cross that if you vote for this national emergency, never, ever raise the Constitution again and pretend that you are a defender of it because this is a clear violation.”

Rubin agreed. “They have become a cult and they simply follow Donald Trump wherever he meanders through the desert,” she said. “Following him, making excuses for him, enabling him. And it really is a moment for choosing. It really is a defining moment for the party and for these individuals.”

Brzezinski, meanwhile, earlier criticized the many Republicans who have failed to comment on the arrest of a Coast Guard lieutenant accused of plotting a terror attack on leading Democrats and journalists.