The co-host of “Morning Joe” on Tuesday rhetorically asked what the critics of speculation about possible Trump campaign-Russia collusion would have “had the media do over the past two years” when lies about Russian connections were “tumbling out” of the mouths of Trump and his aides.

He continued: “You know the answer. And just because you’re sucking up to Donald Trump and just because power is all that matters to you and just because you will justify everything that man does and just because you are corrupt, just because you’re not a journalist, just because you have sold your soul to a personality cult, don’t knock reporters at The New York Times or The Washington Post or The Wall Street Journal or the broadcast networks for doing their job right.”

Attorney General William Barr released his summary of Mueller’s report into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion over the weekend. It determined the campaign did not collude with Russia and there was insufficient evidence to prove Trump had obstructed justice.

Scarborough noted how Trump still “lies more than any other president in the United States” and reeled off a list of falsehoods that Trump has previously told about health care, his proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall and tax cuts.