Joe Scarborough, the host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” on Thursday claimed that Donald Trump is “either an agent of Russia” or “a useful idiot,” as he dissected the first public hearing in the impeachment inquiry against the president.

Contributor Matthew Miller cited House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) assertion last month that all roads in the impeachment investigation “seem to lead to [Russia President Vladimir] Putin with the president.”

Miller said he doubted that Trump’s alleged withholding of military aid to Ukraine was solely to assist Russia, suggesting his “ultimate goal was to hurt his political opponents,” including potential Democratic 2020 rival Joe Biden.

“But I also think that he didn’t care that withholding this aid helped Russia,” said Miller, later adding, “There is something about Russia that he is at best indifferent to standing up to Russia, and at worst he encourages their aggression around the world. And I think we see that in this scandal as we’ve seen it really throughout his term in office.”

“All roads lead back to Russia,” said co-host Mika Brzezinski, as she tried to throw to a break.

But Scarborough interrupted her to launch a withering attack on Trump.

“I think, Mika, we need to say it a little more directly — going back to December 2015, when he first pledged his fealty and loyalty to Vladimir Putin by attacking the United States as being just as bad as Russia,” he said. “Donald Trump is either an agent of Russia or he’s a useful idiot. Or he’s somewhere in between there — we don’t know what it is.”

Brzezinski suggested Trump could be both.

“We will [know] one day,” Scarborough continued. “But at the very least he is a useful idiot, or perhaps it’s actually what John Bolton is now saying in public, and that is Donald Trump’s foreign policy is not run by what’s in the best interest of the United States of America. It’s not run to protect the American people.”

“It is run for what’s in the best interest of his bottom line, and it’s run to protect his bank accounts,” he added. “It’s all about the money.”