Joe Scarborough delivered a scathing critique of Donald Trump’s supporters on Tuesday, berating them for standing by the president despite his racism and lies.

“The most frightening part of the whole thing, it’s not Donald Trump,” said the co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “It’s the people who still, two and a half years after the racism, after the lies, after the breaching of constitutional norms, after the embrace of Putin, after the embrace of strongmen around the world, after the mocking of democratic values all over the world, after the contempt he has shown for democratically elected traditional American allies.”

Scarborough said he was astonished by the number of people who “still come up to me and say, ‘How could you not support Donald Trump?’”

“That’s what’s concerning,” he explained. “Four out of 10 Americans are still OK with the lies every day, the racism every day.”