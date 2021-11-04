MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough explained Wednesday why he believes former President Donald Trump’s booting from social media for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection has proved to be “a huge windfall” for Republicans.

The “Morning Joe” co-host, during a discussion on Democrat Terry McAullife’s defeat this week to the GOP’s Glenn Youngkin in the Virginia governor race, said some Republicans said how glad they were Trump is no longer on Twitter.

Youngkin kept Trump at arm’s length during his campaign.

Scarborough suggested it was a good thing for him because otherwise, the former president would have reminded Virginia voters “every two minutes of just how caustic, how toxic his personality was.”

“Actually, him being banned from Twitter, him being banned from Facebook, him being banned from social media is a huge windfall for Republicans,” said Scarborough in a video shared by Mediaite.

Distancing themselves from Trump could be the playbook that Republicans use in 2022 and beyond, said “Way Too Early” anchor Jonathan Lemire.