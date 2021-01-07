MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough barely concealed his rage Thursday during his blistering rebuke of pro-Trump rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The “Morning Joe” co-host dropped the F-bomb live on air as he slammed President Donald Trump’s incitement of the violence and the soft response from U.S. Capitol Police.

Scarborough also demanded the immediate arrest of the president, his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and his son Donald Trump Jr. for insurrection against the United States ― citing their outrageous rhetoric that stirred rioters.

“So I wanna know from the Capitol Hill police, what is it? Is it just white people? Or is it Donald Trump supporters? Why do you scream at people for walking across the street, three blocks away from the Capitol? Why are you not as badasses around the Capitol, but then Trump supporters come in and you open the fucking doors for them, you open the doors for them and let them breach the people’s house?” asked the indignant anchor.

“What is wrong with you? I also wanna know. Are we a nation of laws? Are we a nation of one man? Donald J. Trump called for the insurrection against the United States of America,” he continued.

Scarborough laid the same charge against Giuliani and Trump Jr.

“That’s insurrection against the United States of America. and if Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump are not arrested today for insurrection and taken to jail and booked, and if the Capitol Hill Police do not go through every video, and look at the face of every person that invaded our Capitol, and if they are not arrested and brought to justice today, then we are no longer a nation of laws and we only tell people they can do this again,” he declared.

Joe Scarborough calls for the immediate arrest of Trump, Giuliani and Trump Jr. for insurrection against the United States pic.twitter.com/4z5CPjATwQ — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) January 7, 2021

U.S. Capitol Police, charged with securing Congress, have been condemned by lawmakers from both parties for failure to anticipate the unrest. Members of the House vowed to investigate. Police have not commented on the security breach.

