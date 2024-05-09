Joe Scarborough Tries So Hard To Stifle The F-Word In Reaction To Trump NFT Dinner

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough did all he could to stifle a big fat F-word on Thursday in response to a news item about Donald Trump’s unusual dinner at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday. (Watch the video below.)
On a day off from his hush money trial, Trump reportedly hosted buyers of his “Mugshot Edition” digital trading cards inspired by his booking photo when he was arrested in Georgia last year. Some of the attendees also received a cloth swatch of the suit he supposedly wore for his mugshot.
Before “Morning Joe” colleague Willie Geist could finish the report, Scarborough was already working himself into a lather.
“Oh my God, oh my God,” Scarborough said. “What the, what the, what the holy eff is going on here? Who are these people?”
Geist appeared a tad indignant that a cloth swatch belonging to Trump could qualify as a souvenir.
“I mean, what do you [do]? Frame the piece of the suit, sniff it, keep it at your bedside?” Geist said.
The invite was extended to supporters who purchased at least 47 cards for $99 each, Axios reported. Scarborough showed some other cards depicting Trump as a rockstar and a fit dude in a bomber’s jacket.
“What did they do? Take Tom Cruise, and then just put Trump’s head on it?” political analyst Elise Jordan snarked in regard to the Trump bomber jacket card. “That is actual, just, complete propaganda.”
The company behind the trading cards, NFT INT, is not affiliated with Trump’s presidential campaign, Axios noted.
The former president appears focused on filling his campaign and the Republican National Committee’s coffers. At a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser for the RNC last weekend, Trump reportedly told some donors who paid at least $40,000 to attend that they did not get to take a photo with him because they didn’t pay enough.
The committee and Trump said they raised more than $76 million in April, Reuters reported, despite Trump’s ongoing New York criminal trial in which he’s charged with falsifying records of a payment to a porn actor to stay quiet on their alleged tryst.