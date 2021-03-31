Joe Scarborough Slams Fox News By Airing ‘Deeply Offensive’ Clip

Fox News’ Rachel Campos-Duffy just smiled on Tuesday as Navarro ranted and raved about Fauci, calling the nation’s top infectious diseases expert a “sociopath” and the “father” of the coronavirus.

Scarborough aired the offending segment on Wednesday’s episode of “Morning Joe.” Afterward, he said:

It’s sickening that we had to play that, and I hardly ever play garbage that other networks show. But that was so offensive, deeply offensive, that they just need to be called out.

“The fact that they allowed somebody without any pushback [to] call Anthony Fauci the father of the virus, talking about the communist Chinese and genetically this, that and the other from a lab that Anthony Fauci funded is just so deeply offensive,” he added.

Scarborough likened Navarro’s conspiratorial comments to “the sort of thing that would be taken down from Facebook, who has the lowest standards.”

“And yet, they run this on a national network,” the anchor said, predicting “we’re going to be hearing idiots running around repeating that in Congress.”