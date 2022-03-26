'Phony Populist' Ginni Thomas Skewered For Attacking Democratic 'Elites'

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife was slammed Friday for hypocritically attacking Democratic “elites” ― in a text message she sent to the White House ― for wanting the newly elected Joe Biden to actually become president.

Scarborough, in an interview with Post journalist Bob Woodward, said that Ginni Thomas’ attack on “elites” was “so indicative of how the Republican Party plays victim, how they try to play this phony populist game.”

You “have the wife of a Supreme Court justice, one of the most powerful conservative people in Washington, D.C., talking to the chief of staff in the White House [of] the president of the United States — the most powerful person in the world — saying, ‘Don’t cave to the elites,’” Scarborough said.

“These two are the elites,” Scarborough said. “They are at the center of power if anybody’s at the center of power. And she’s throwing out that victimhood.”