Joe Scarborough Rips 'Gutless' Kevin McCarthy With What He Said Exactly 1 Year Ago Today

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough on Thursday hit House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) with a stark reminder of his astonishing reversal since condemning Donald Trump for the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The “Morning Joe” co-host aired footage of McCarthy from one year ago to the day — on Jan. 13, 2021 — declaring that Trump bore responsibility for the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol.

Advertisement

But, as Scarborough noted, McCarthy was just two weeks later pledging allegiance to Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Now, the top House Republican is refusing to cooperate with the House select committee’s investigation into the insurrection.

Replaying McCarthy’s comments from exactly one year ago was a stark and “direct reminder of just how shameless, just how gutless he and the Republican Party, and all of those who are claiming that Jan. 6 was much ado about nothing,” said Scarborough.