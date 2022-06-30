Joe Scarborough Warns Mark Meadows 'You're In Deep S**t' After New Jan. 6 Testimony

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough warned former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to do the right thing or “get ready to pay a criminal defense attorney a lot of money” in the wake of jaw-dropping new testimony from Meadows’ former aide at Tuesday’s Jan. 6 committee hearings.

Cassidy Hutchinson, who worked for Meadows in Donald Trump’s White House, told the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol that Meadows had predicted days earlier that “things might get real, real bad on Jan. 6.”

Her testimony indicated that both Trump and Meadows were aware of the threat of violence but pushed ahead with their false claims of electoral fraud in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

She also testified that Meadows had asked Trump for a presidential pardon after the attack on the Capitol.

“Hey, Mark, I’ve known you for a long time, buddy. You’re in deep shit,” Scarborough said, addressing Meadows, who was not present, during “Morning Joe” on Wednesday. “You’re in the middle of this conspiracy. You may want to get yourself a really, really good criminal defense attorney.”

Joe Scarborough to Mark Meadows: “You’re in deep sh*t. Trump won’t protect you. He will throw you under the bus, he will stab you in the back, he will let you rot in jail.” pic.twitter.com/1beY6Jv9MQ — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 29, 2022

“Or, oh, wait, here’s an idea, Mark. You can do something that you’ve refused to do for years now,” Scarborough continued.

“You can show courage and you can tell the truth. Hey, Mark, Donald Trump won’t protect you. He will throw you under the bus. He will stab you in the back. He will let you rot in jail. Defend the country or, well, get ready to pay a criminal defense attorney a lot of money.”