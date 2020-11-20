Joe Scarborough used Friday’s episode of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” to send a blunt message to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

“Enough Mitch, enough,” Scarborough said in a scathing monologue urging the Kentucky Republican to stop enabling President Donald Trump’s unhinged attempts to steal the 2020 election.

Scarborough said he initially gave Republicans the benefit of the doubt over their (baseless) claims of mass voter fraud to see if they could prove their allegations. But “we’ve done that” now, Scarborough said, and no evidence has been presented.

“So the question, Mitch, is how much longer are you going to hold American democracy in suspended animation?” Scarborough asked. “How much longer are you going to undermine what really does lay at the heart of American democracy and that is the peaceful transfer of power?”

Scarborough, a former GOP representative, said Trump’s phony stunts were sickening because they aim to undermine Americans’ faith in democracy.

“The gig is up. It’s time to tell the president that he and Rudy and their confederacy of dunces need to stop making fools of themselves and let the next commander-in-chief get ready to protect and defend this country,” he said.

“We are way past time and the president that you are running cover for, he’s doing nothing but tweeting conspiracy theories and trying to undermine American democracy. Enough Mitch, enough,” Scarborough added.