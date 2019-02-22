Joe Scarborough Goes After Donald Trump, GOP For 'Pathetic' Silence On Alleged Terror Plot

Joe Scarborough on Friday lambasted President Donald Trump and high-profile Republican lawmakers for their continued silence about the arrest of a Coast Guard lieutenant who was allegedly plotting a terror attack to kill leading Democrats and journalists.

Scarborough, the co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” was reportedly one of the public figures white nationalist Christopher Paul Hasson researched while planning an attack.

He called out several lawmakers by name on the show and asked why they hadn’t commented on Hasson’s arrest.

“Hey, Mitt Romney, you think it’s a cool idea that somebody is trying to kill Nancy Pelosi, trying to kill Chuck Schumer?” he said. “You work with Chuck Schumer. You think you should condemn that? You think you should condemn that plot? Hey, Lindsey Graham, you run the Judiciary Committee, you think it’s cool, you think you might want to check with the Justice Department and see why oddly enough they’re silent?”