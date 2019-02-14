Joe Scarborough on Thursday said the hypocrisy of Republicans who remain silent in the face of President Donald Trump’s bigoted and racist comments was “beyond breathtaking.”
The co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” called out GOP lawmakers who continue to tear into Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) for tweets criticized for containing an anti-Semitic trope, for which she has apologized, while steadfastly ignoring Trump’s own history of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.
Scarborough listed just some of the examples “Republicans said nothing” about Trump. And he concluded:
“There are so many examples of how this Republican majority in the House of Representatives and this Republican president have used racism and bigotry and, of course, the original sin was Donald Trump’s birtherism. And yet they shamelessly attack one horrible anti-Semitic tweet, which should be condemned, but they are the last people to throw stones because they don’t live in a glass house, they live in a glass tower that has the words ‘Trump’ etched in crystal all over it.”
