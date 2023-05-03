What's Hot

Joe Scarborough Slams Tucker Carlson's Defenders With Scorching Supercut

“I want these people who are defending Tucker Carlson, I want them to see once again what they’re defending," said the MSNBC anchor.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Joe Scarborough on Wednesday tore into the defenders of Tucker Carlson following Carlson’s sudden departure from Fox News.

Scarborough, the co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” broadcast a montage of offensive comments Carlson made on his prime-time show, from which he was reportedly fired last week.

“I want these people who are defending Tucker Carlson, I want them to see once again what they’re defending,” Scarborough said before running the footage, which was first shared on MSNBC’s “The Medhi Hasan Show.”

The supercut featured clips of Carlson questioning if white supremacy actually exists, peddling conspiracy theories about the police killing of George Floyd and attacking Vice President Kamala Harris and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

“I have no words,” Scarborough said after airing the video.

“Not only for what we saw there but also by people who are going out there, going, ‘Yeah, but at least he wasn’t woke,’” he added. “So, we’re going to be OK with the most racist rants that I think we’ve heard on national news in our lifetimes?”

The reason for Carlson’s abrupt exit from the conservative network remains unclear, although a string of vile text messages is believed to have been one of the straws that broke the camel’s back for the network.

