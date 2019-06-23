Joe Sestak Becomes 24th Democrat To Announce 2020 Presidential Run

Former Rep. Joe Sestak of Pennsylvania announced he’s running for president, joining an already crowded field of Democrats aiming to unseat President Donald Trump.

In a video posted to his website Saturday, the 67-year-old retired U.S. Navy officer said his “global canvas of service” has prepared him for the presidency.

“I wore the cloth of the nation for over 31 years in peace and war,” Sestak said in the video. “I learned integrity’s values by my parents living them: service to country, to others, above self with accountability in answering one’s self.”

Sestak is slated to speak at the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum in Waterloo, Iowa, on Sunday afternoon.

“What Americans most want today is someone who is accountable to them, above self, above party, above any special interest,” he said in a statement. “I want to be that president who serves the American people the way they deserve to be served.”

Sestak is the 24th Democrat to formally announce a 2020 presidential run. He said in his statement that he delayed the decision so he could be there for his daughter Alex after she was diagnosed with brain cancer this past year.

