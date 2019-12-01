Former Congressman Joe Sestak Drops Out Of Race For Democratic Nomination

Scott Morgan / Reuters Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. Rep. Joe Sestak speaks the One Iowa and GLAAD LGBTQ Presidential Forum in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, September 20, 2019.

Former Pennsylvania Rep. Admiral Joe Sestak is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race, he announced Sunday.

Sestak, a three-star admiral with over three decades of military experience, joined the field of Democratic candidates in June but failed to qualify for any of the primary debates. In an announcement sent via email, Sestak told supporters it would be unfair to ask them to contribute to a campaign that hasn’t shown viability.

“Without the privilege of national press, it is unfair to ask others to husband their resolve and to sacrifice resources any longer,” he said.

The former naval officer thanked his supporters, expressed how grateful he was for the experience of running for president and ended his email saying, “with my deepest appreciation, please accept my final note of service to you.”

Sestak was elected representative of Pennsylvania’s Republican-leaning 7th district in 2006, and he held the position until 2011. His policy platform ― titled the “Plan for America” ― included a host of proposals that are standard fare among the 2020 hopefuls, including strengthening the Affordable Care Act, rejoining the Paris Climate Accord, renewing the Iran Nuclear Deal, and overturning the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision.