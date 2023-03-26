An attorney for Donald Trump acquiesced that a threatening image the former president posted on social media last week targeting Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was “ill-advised.”

On Thursday, Trump posted a photo of himself wielding a baseball bat beside a photo of Bragg with his hands up. The post was later removed. Other menacing posts were not taken down, including one in which he suggested a potential indictment against him by Bragg would result in “death & destruction.”

Advertisement

Bragg is reported to be pursuing a case against Trump over his role in a 2016 hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence about an affair she claims they had a decade earlier. Trump said last weekend he expected to be arrested on Tuesday in the investigation, however, no charges have been announced.

“Would you advise a client to personally attack a prosecutor like this?” MSNBC’s Chuck Todd asked Trump’s attorney in the case, Joe Tacopina, on “Meet the Press” Sunday.

Tacopina admitted it was a mistake, but tried to pass the buck from Trump.

“I’m not his social media consultant,” Tacopina said. “I think that was an ill-advised post that one of his social media people put up, and he quickly took down when he realized the rhetoric and the photo that was attached to it.”

WATCH: Trump lawyer @JosephTacopina calls the former president's Truth Social posts attacking Manhattan DA Bragg "ill advised."



Tacopina: "He quickly took [it] down." @chucktodd: "You're only referring to the baseball bat. He didn't take down the other rhetoric." pic.twitter.com/N7RVjeZTRt — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) March 26, 2023

Advertisement

Todd noted that the baseball photo wasn’t the only issue, and other problematic posts had not been removed.

In light of the events of Jan. 6, 2021, Todd added, “It’s not like a possibility that Trump’s rhetoric creates violence. It’s already happened once.”

“I’m not accepting that proposition that his rhetoric created violence,” Tacopina said. “I think violence was was on the way that day.”

It did appear as though violence would be on the way that day, after Trump and his allies spent weeks whipping supporters into a frenzy with their lie that the 2020 election was rigged.

“I’m not going to defend or, or condemn anything regarding social media,” Tacopina continued. “I’m not a Trump PR person.”

Advertisement

As many legal experts pointed out over the weekend, threatening a prosecutor is a crime in New York.