Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo was ejected from their 10-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Sunday afternoon.

Umpire Joe West and his crew weren’t happy with him. And West later worked in an endorsement of President Donald Trump to explain why he kicked out the team executive.

During the seventh inning, while Rizzo was watching from the upper deck of the stadium, umpire Hunter Wendelstedt suddenly could be heard on the broadcast saying, “you’re out,” while pointing up toward the stands.

He then asked for security to be called before cameras turned to Rizzo — who was seen standing alone and not wearing a mask in a section of the stadium.

Joe West calls security to get someone kicked out of the game. pic.twitter.com/pr9WYkYE1M — handlit33 (@handlit33) September 6, 2020

Rizzo, West said, had been yelling at umpires from his suite, saying things like “you’re brutal.” Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of fans in the stadium, everything can be heard down on the field.

“I wouldn’t take that from a player. I wouldn’t take that from a manager,” West said, via the Associated Press. “If it was Donald Trump, I’d eject him, too. But I’d still vote for him.”

Twitter users then took their swings at the ump for Trump. But perhaps they shouldn’t be surprised. Even before the season began, West expressed skepticism over the coronavirus death toll.

There are some people who never trend for a good reason. Joe West is one of them. — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) September 6, 2020

I’ve got 30/1 odds on Joe West appearing in a Trump campaign video in which he ejects antifa from America — Nick Stellini (@StelliniTweets) September 7, 2020

this is my shocked face because joe west is a trump voter 😐 — bex (@adiospelota) September 7, 2020

Joe West never ceases to amaze me with his comments that make 0 sense. https://t.co/x0XGGhN5wP — Max Greenfield (@GreenfieldMax18) September 7, 2020

Yep, of course Joe West is a Trump supporter. — WEAR A GODDAMN MASK (@weargoddamnmask) September 7, 2020

Joe West ??



How does Trump randomly come up here 💀 https://t.co/AZxJRNtfFr — Sad? Reporter Liam 🦖 (@Blutman27) September 7, 2020

This man, Joe West, stopped a game of baseball today to eject a GM (Mike Rizzo) who was in a corporate suite. He also doesn't know how to wear a mask properly. He also then, quite bizzarely, found it necessary to say he'll vote Trump in his post-game comments. #UmpShow madness. pic.twitter.com/KZ1JSDAILk — Dan (@DanClarkSports) September 7, 2020

Ron Dicker of HuffPost contributed reporting.

