After Positive COVID-19 Diagnosis, GOP Lawmaker Deletes Post Mocking Precautions

House Television via AP Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.), pictured on the House floor on April 23, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) boasted on Facebook Wednesday that he was back in Washington and looking forward to voting in person on the House floor. He also mocked Democrats for being overly cautious during the pandemic.

A few hours later, Wilson, 73, announced he had tested positive for COVID-19. That Facebook post has since been deleted.

In a statement Wednesday night, Wilson promised to take “all necessary precautions, as directed by the House Physician” and said he would quarantine “through the Christmas holiday.”

“Thankfully I feel fine and do not have any symptoms. It is so important that we all do our part to help prevent the spread of this virus,” he added.

Wilson’s Facebook post Wednesday said he was back in Congress to “vote safely and constitutionally” and lambasted Democrats for “avoiding their constitutional duty by voting by proxy.”

The House, which is controlled by Democrats, has instituted a rule allowing lawmakers to vote remotely during the pandemic.

“If millions of Americans can go back to work, so can Members of Congress,” he added.

Facebook Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) deleted this Facebook post after receiving a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

“This was posted before Rep. Wilson knew he was positive for COVID-19,” said Wilson spokesperson McLaurine Pinover. “The test was a precautionary measure so he had no reason to believe he was positive at the time. The photo was deleted to avoid confusion.”

Wilson also spoke on the House floor Wednesday before his positive COVID-19 diagnosis. He was wearing a mask this time, although he has not always done so in recent months while giving floor speeches.

According to a tally by CNN, 37 House members (26 Republicans, 11 Democrats) and 11 senators (nine Republicans and two Democrats) have tested positive for COVID-19 or antibodies.