MMA fighter Joel Bauman won his bout but lost his way in a bizarre rant that mentioned Jimmy Kimmel and pedophiles afterward. (Watch the video below.)

Bauman began by hyping his success with NFTs, then took an unexpected turn.

“Jimmy Kimmel, viral this,” he said. “I fight to eradicate childhood malnutrition from the planet, and until they release the flight logs, you, the mainstream media, Hollywood, you’re all pedophiles to me. Eat dick!”

Bauman walked away, then returned and grabbed the microphone, yelling “amicanceledyet.com.”

this might be the craziest post fight interview ever pic.twitter.com/ORQtzAm6Cb — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 22, 2022

Wait, was Bauman’s off-the-rails blather a setup to promote a website? The amicanceledyet.com site is a thing, offering merch to “stand up for your right to be heard & free.”

Bauman, a 31-year-old former University of Minnesota wrestler who once fought the NCAA over the right to earn money as a songwriter while he competed in college, knocked out Anthony Ivy on Sunday in the Fury FC 68 event in San Antonio, Texas.

Bauman caused a stir in another post-fight interview recently when he blamed a loss on herpes and exhaustion from working on a non-fungible tokens project.