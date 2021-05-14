Matt Gaetz Buddy Joel Greenberg Pleads Guilty, Will Cooperate With Feds

Joel Greenberg, a close associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), pleaded guilty to a slew of federal crimes on Friday, including sex trafficking of a child. He agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in ongoing investigations that could very well ensnare Gaetz.

Greenberg, a former Florida tax collector, faced an 86-page, 33-count indictment. Under the agreement, Greenberg will plead guilty to six federal charges, including sex trafficking of a child, producing false identification, aggravated identity theft, wire fraud, stalking and conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States.

The sex trafficking charge alone carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a fine of $250,000; four of the other five charges carry maximum sentences ranging from five to 20 years.

Notably, Greenberg also agreed to testify that he introduced a child “to other men, who engaged in commercial sex acts with the Minor in the Middle District of Florida,” according to the plea agreement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.