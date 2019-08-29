Director Joel Schumacher Says He's Had Sex With Up To 20,000 Partners

Director Joel Schumacher wasn’t just busy making movies. The man behind such films as “Batman Forever” and “St. Elmo’s Fire” told Vulture he’s had sex with up to 20,000 partners.

The article’s author, Andrew Goldman, remarked that the figure ― which Schumacher eventually put between 10,000 and 20,000 ― is “really amazing.” To which Schumacher responded, “It’s not for a gay male, because it’s available.”

“I’ve had sex with famous people, and I’ve had sex with married people, and they go to the grave,” he said in the interview, posted Wednesday. “I’ve never kissed and told about anybody who gives me the favor of sharing a bed with me.”

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images Joel Schumacher

“The Phantom of the Opera” filmmaker said when the AIDS epidemic broke out in the 1980s, he was surprised to test negative and took measures to protect himself. But there were risks.

“I used condoms,” said Schumacher, who turned 80 on Thursday. “But condoms broke. And there was a lot of drug taking, a lot going on then. It was a way to deal with the loss, I think, of so many people I loved, or liked, or had affection for, or admired.”

Schumacher’s claim puts him in the company of the late basketball star Wilt Chamberlain, who boasted in a 1991 memoir that he slept with 20,000 different women.

Troubled former NBA star Lamar Odom recently said he had sex with 2,000 women ― but appeared to use the number as more of a cautionary tale to discuss his downward spiral of drug abuse and infidelity.